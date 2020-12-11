Dashboard launched to track shooting trends in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is launching a new tool to better track shooting trends in the Albuquerque area. The shooting dashboard brings together data on where shootings happened, whether they are gang-related and other factors.

According to a news release, Special Agent in Charge of the Special Investigations Bureau at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Kyle Hartsock, said the dashboard helps identify emerging crime patterns. “[We’re able to determine if] specific law enforcement action should be taken to try to curve the violence out of any particular group,” Hartsock said. “What’s nice is that it’s all just in one place.”

The dashboard is updated by combining shooting data from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque Police Department. The goal is to see if law enforcement can take any action to curb violence in a particular area or among a particular group.

