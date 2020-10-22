DA’s Office receives nearly $1M in Sexual Assault Kit Initiative funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney is getting some help prosecuting a backlog of rape cases. The DA’s Office says it will bring in two more attorneys, and another victim advocate for its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Unit. It comes thanks to a nearly $1 million grant. Since the DA created the unit, it has reviewed more than 1,500 cases that were overlooked because of a years-long backlog.

