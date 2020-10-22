DA’s Office receives nearly $1M in Sexual Assault Kit Initiative funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –While students are learning at home, a local artist Vashti B Moss decided to create a website so she could give free virtual art lessons. Moss is an artist, mom and arts educator.

In the Spring, the COVID-19 pandemic caused students in New Mexico to remotely learn. Moss started teaching art via live and recorded videos. When the fall semester came, she decided to homeschool her kids. During that time, Moss also started considering ways to support other parents who are homeschooling their kids.