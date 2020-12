ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Losing a family member can be more difficult around the holidays so the Bernalillo County District’s office is making sure some New Mexicans don’t feel alone.

The District Attorney’s office recently took over four homicide cases from APD. After meeting with their families, their team decided to make custom ornaments with their loved ones’ names inside. They hand-delivered the ornaments to them this week.