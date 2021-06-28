Dancers return to the stage for Festival Flamenco Alburquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Featuring incredible artists from the U.S., Mexico, Spain, and France who reside in the U.S. and a special performance by Yjastros the American Flamenco Repertory company with special invited guests Vicente Griego y Revózo, Juan Siddi, Chuscales, Valeria Montes and Juani de la Isla. The National Institute of Flamenco is proud to present Festival Flamenco Alburquerque. Operations Director Annie D’Orazio provides updates on the festival.

Festival Flamenco Alburquerque will take plalce July 13-17. All performances in the theater will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. For tickets and the schedule of performances, go to ffiabq.org.