ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, the Rio Grande was flowing at levels not seen in the metro in years. Now as the waters recede, they’re exposing a new problem, trails that could be dangerous for joggers and bikers.

The Bosque, home to a wide range of wildlife, is a popular place many in the Duke City can connect with nature. “So my family we come down here quite often this is a favorite hiking destination,” said Drew Hoey, who frequents the Bosque with her family.

The rise of the river this spring and summer has left many spots in rough shape. “We’re just now seeing that water recedes. So we’re coming out both with our volunteers and our staff and our, our seasonal park attendants to assess exactly your question, where are those trails that really need the attention,” said Colleen McRoberts Open Space Superintendent with the city of Albuquerque.

In some spots, the river has washed out trails, leaving debris, and creating dangerous holes in the ground. People along trail can also see where water came close to other portions of trails. The city is racing to fix the problem before someone gets hurt. “We will again work with volunteers just to get off some of the debris that has been washed into the trails and that’s gonna kind of a constant issue, but more so when things got pushed in from the high water flows.”

The city’s Open Space department oversees nearly 5,000 acres of the bosque and 50 miles of trails. To tackle the problem, the city and its volunteers will remove debris and fill and grade holes along city-managed trails. “We’re just excited to spend some time down here. So we’ll check out the trail, see what it looks like, thankful that people are going to be working on it,” said Hoey.

Anyone who sees trails that have been washed out or have debris on them is asked to call 311.