Damaged flags displayed on Rio Rancho medians

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a bad look as you drive into one New Mexico city. Half of the American flags on display in the medians are falling apart and residents say it’s disrespectful.

Faded, tattered and still waving along Highway 528 in Rio Rancho.

“As far as the city, it makes it look like their budgets are low or something,” says Byron Voirin of the 76 American flags displayed above the medians between Westside and Southern Boulevard.

“I really appreciate the flags that are up there, [but] sometimes, they’re in less than stellar shape,” says James Meassick.

Forty of them have some type of damage. “It could be detrimental to the image of the city because it shows it’s not being taken care of properly,” Meassick says.

Meassick says he’s lived in Rio Rancho for 24 years, but before that, “I spent 20 years in the Air Force flying fighter aircrafts, both in the Pacific and in Europe,” Meassick says.

Meassick says even though it’s just a two-mile stretch, “the flag is a symbol of our country and it should be properly displayed and respected.”

Local veterans say when they are so badly damaged, there is a way to dispose of them with honor.

“It’s a ceremony where the flags are processed and burned, and the ashes are taken care of and buried,” says Nick Stephens, Commander American Legion Post 118.

A spokesperson for the city says these flags are up year-round and replaced every six months. These latest flags were installed on Memorial Day.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of other streets or other things that need priority before they can get to the flags,” Stephens says.

Residents say they hope the city steps in soon, before the damage gets worse. “We’ve gone through a lot of a lot of inclement weather, and I know also the city is very busy this time of year, but I’m sure in due time they will all be replaced and be looking good again,” Stephens says.

After KRQE News 13 called the City of Rio Rancho on Monday about the condition of the flags, a spokesperson said they just so happened to be scheduled for replacement Tuesday. The flags they don’t get to this afternoon, they’ll take care of Wednesday.