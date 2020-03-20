Dairy farm broken into during coronavirus pandemic

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – The dairy farm in Bosque Farms we told you about earlier this week that was trying to keep up with the demand during the coronavirus pandemic is looking for the person responsible for stealing milk and eggs from their creamery.

Erica DeSmet, the owner of DeSmet Dairy Farm in Bosque Farms is disappointed after discovering someone had stolen from her business.

She said after our story aired and one of the big grocery chains in the small town told their customers they were short on dairy products, someone stole four half gallons of milk and two dozen eggs Tuesday night.

They found out they were missing the next day when they were doing inventory.

“I’ve got a lot of people that I think are in panic mode because they’re used to going to the grocery store and finding these items on the shelves and so I think there are a lot of people looking for alternative sources,” said DeSmet.

DeSmet said they have 150 cows so they will always have enough dairy products for people. But said they are starting to limit the number of eggs due to the high demand from their new customers.

“I’ve already gotten several phone calls from him about people being upset that we don’t have eggs, threatening to not come back,” said DeSmet. “I’ve dealt with things I haven’t had to deal with before.”

DeSmet said they’ve added more surveillance cameras and locks to their facility. Unfortunately, the crime was not caught on surveillance cameras but police are patrolling the dairy more.

