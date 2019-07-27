CYFD employee accidentally leaks confidential list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a highly confidential list that includes names of foster parents throughout Bernaillo County. It’s supposed to be used only within New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department offices, but it was accidentally leaked.

A spokesperson with CYFD says that list was sent out to a group of about a hundred foster parents this week, by an employee in the Bernalillo County office. According to CYFD’s Chief General Counsel, that list is comprised of foster parents, respite providers, individual foster parents, and group homes.

What makes the list so confidential, it contains addresses, phone numbers, and notes that help CYFD know where to place children. Those notes are only used within CYFD offices.

On Thursday, a CYFD employee in the Albuquerque office accidentally sent it to a sub-group of foster parents when she was responding to another email that was requesting the list.

“They’re not supposed to receive everyone else’s information and I’m sure they don’t want their information going to everybody else as well,” says Kate Giard, Chief General Counsel with CYFD.

Girard says that employee realized her mistake an hour after the email was sent. An additional email was then sent out to let the foster parents who had received it, to delete it.

Friday afternoon, CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock, sent out a letter apologizing to all the parents who got the list and who are on it. CYFD says it was a simple mistake, but they assure all the foster parents they work with, the people who received the list, are trustworthy and have undergone background checks.

KRQE News 13 will not be distributing the leaked list and will keep all information confidential.

