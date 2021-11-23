CYFD deputy secretary retiring next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deputy secretary of the embattled New Mexico’s Children Youth and Family Department is retiring next month and they’ve announce his replacement. The department says Deputy Secretary Terry Locke is retiring to spend more time with his family.

However, the department has faced constant criticism and questions over how it handles cases. Beth Gillia will replace Locke on December 1. Gillia was previously the senior attorney of the Corinne Wolfe Center for Child and Family Justice and was also the director of the Public Law Institute at the University of New Mexico.