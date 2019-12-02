Cyber Week specials available for 2020 New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Ahead of the upcoming 2020 New Mexico State Fair, officials are offering deals on passes as part of Cyber Week.

The Adrenaline Pass and the Main Street Pass will be available through December 6 on the New Mexico State Fair website. The Adrenaline Pass includes four general admission passes into the fair as well as four all-day ride wristbands, and one single day parking pass.

For the first time ever, there will be a season pass available for the state fair. The Main Street Pass includes four season general admission passes with access to all 11 days of the fair and one season parking pass.

The Adrenaline Pass costs $99 while the Main Street Pass is $79. The 2020 New Mexico State Fair will run from September 10 through September 20, 2020.