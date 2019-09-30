CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn drugs due to carcinogen concerns

(KRQE)- CVS Pharmacy has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand products and generic versions due to an FDA product alert stating the products may possibly contain a low level of a known human carcinogen.

In a Saturday press release, CVS stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing to evaluate if low levels of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in ranitidine products pose a risk to those taking the drug. The release goes on to report that the FDA is finding rantidine in levels that barely exceed amounts found in common foods.

Ranitidine is an H2 blocker that provides relief from heartburn. While Zantac products and CVS rantidine products have yet to be recalled, CVS customers can return the products for a refund.

At this time, the FDA has not recommended customers stop taking rantidine products. CVS has stated that the retailer will continue to sell other H2 blockers which include Pepcid, Tagamet as well as generic versions of the products.