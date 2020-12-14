Customers wait hours in line for Rail Yards drive-thru pick up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the Rail Yards Market was packed with people waiting to pick up their holiday shopping items. The market was holding its drive-thru pickup event following their online holiday market, where people could buy from about 130 local vendors.

Officials say Saturday’s long lines for the pick-up were a result of unexpected staff and volunteer cancellations, but they extended the drive-thru until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, the market announced park and pickup/walk up ours on Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

One customer told KRQE News 13 she waited for four hours. People also told KRQE News 13 crews that despite the wait, they were just happy to support local. Organizers said that for those who weren’t able to get their items delivered before closing, the market would find an alternate delivery option.

