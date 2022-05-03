ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have been providing 60-years of philanthropic services. The Assistance League of Albuquerque is made up of over 300 volunteers to raise funds and provide services to their facilities.

During the month of May, they are hosting ‘Customer Appreciation Month’ and they will have different activities planned. Daily they are offering different surprises for customers, like refreshments or an extra star on purchase cards. To participate in these activities customers can visit their Thrift Shop located at 5211 Lomas. To learn more about the organization visit, https://www.assistanceleague.org/albuquerque/.