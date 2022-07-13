ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cuidando Los Niños launches parent leadership group. The mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families.

Cuidando Los Niños provides high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parenting education. When the families come in who identified as homeless they will provide housing and schooling. They have a five-star preschool. They also provide a workforce and behavioral help for all the families to help them get on their feet.

In February of this year, Cuidando Los Niños was able to build a parent leadership group, that forms a committee of parents ready to share their experiences, their struggles, and their paths to success. This is a safe space where they want parents to share their own personal stories, learn and help each other.

