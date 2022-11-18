ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 4th Annual Cuidando Los Niños, ‘Burque Niños Music Fest Black Light Party,’ is back this November. Some of the best local music artists in Albuquerque are coming together to make a difference to help bring child homelessness to the forefront while making a positive impact on the community.

Often when people think of the homeless, they usually think just of adults and drug addicts. But what they don’t see is that there are families that really need help and support. Women fleeing domestic abuse and the children. No one sees their faces, and they are the ones who truly need help.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased. They are $20 in advanced and $25 at the door. This event will take place on Saturday, November 26, with doors opening at 7 pm. People can also donate to Cuidando Los Niños the night of the event.