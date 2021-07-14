Cuidando Los Ninos offers support to help children without homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeless children often suffer from hunger, poor physical and emotional health. Cuidando Los Ninos helps to provide support and awareness to this growing issue in the community. Executive Director Jeff Hoehm talked about their mission, and how people can get involved.

The organization hopes that by providing early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education, they can help break the cycle of homelessness. Visit their website for more information on how to get involved.

