Cuidando Los Ninos offers support to help children without homes

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Mosquitos in Chaves County have taken over, all thanks to month-long rains. The county is asking residents for help. Mosquitos breed in puddles and small ponds leftover from rain and flooding that are rehydrating eggs and causing them to mature. The county says mosquito eggs can usually live 10 years dry.

Angelo Gurule, road technical services director for Chaves County, says that these pests are extremely difficult to take care of. “They're there they're always there, they are just waiting for the opportunity to hatch so to speak,” Gurule said.

When the mosquitos arrive, so does the concern of diseases like West Nile Virus. The last recorded case of West Nile Virus in Chaves County was in 2015.