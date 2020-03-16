Cuidando Los Ninos offers high-quality early childhood development services to those experiencing homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Cuidando Los Ninos helps to provide high-quality early childhood education and therapeutic services to homeless children in New Mexico. Executive director of Cuidando Los Ninos Jeff Hoehn and Development Director Ashley Martinez visit the set to discuss the organization as well as the services that it offers.

CLN provides year-round early childhood development program for children ages 6-weeks to 5-years as well as a weekly class for parents, and a variety of services to help meet the needs of families. “All the children come in and they’re homeless. We get them a five-star education, we have wrap-around services for the parents and we get them back on track and we get them jobs and get them back to school. And really, our place is a nest right, you have everything you need in order to succeed and they come in and they’re in a tough situation and we help them fly,” said Jeff.

The goal of CLN is to make sure children and their families never become homeless again and they do this by developing the skills needed to get families back on their feet. This is achieved through quality childhood education, job training, life-skills training, as well as other educational resources that guide them toward self-sufficiency.

CLN works with around 40 families on any given basis and the organization frequently assists single mothers who are seeking help. At the time of enrollment, CLN’s Family Resource Team assesses a family’s needs and develops an individual action plan for success.

Needed services are outlined and outside service provides will be involved. Once a month, Family Resource SPecialists will perform home visits for each family and in some instances, will take clients to appointments for critical services such as medical or legal needs.

Recently, CLN celebrated National Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss gear and children were able to read their favorite books. For additional information on the services offered by Cuidando Los Ninos, visit their official website or Facebook page.