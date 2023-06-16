ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to end child homelessness is the mission of Cuidando Los Niños. In an effort to further that mission, several local businesses have rallied together to host the 5th annual Burque Niños Block Party.

All proceeds raised for this event will go towards programs and services to help children 6 weeks to 5 years old and their families.

The block party will be Saturday, August 5 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. The event is located at Fusion Theatre on 708 First Street. This year’s lineup will include the Red Light Cameras, The Mango Cakes, Def- I, Thursday Marks Fall, Side Montero, Willa Jay, and Vibestrong. You can get your tickets here at: tickets.holdmyticket.com.