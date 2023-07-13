ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fusion Theatre, El Cuervo and Zia Graphics present the 5th annual Burque niños block party benefiting Cuidando Los Niños. It’s a local non-profit in Albuquerque, with a mission is to end child homelessness.

All proceeds raised will go towards programs and services to help children 6 weeks to 5 years old and their families.

The block party will be Saturday, August 5 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. The event is located at Fusion Theatre on 708 First Street. This year’s lineup will include the Red Light Cameras, The Mango Cakes, Def- I, Thursday Marks Fall, Side Montero, Willa Jay, and Vibestrong. You can get your tickets here at: tickets.holdmyticket.com.