Cuidando Los Niños golf tournament aims to help child homelessness in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cuidando Los Niños is bringing the community together for their Swing For The Stars Golf Tournament. Cuidando Los Niños Director Ashley Martinez talked more about their mission and how the community can get involved in the upcoming fundraiser.

The tournament is on August 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are no more openings to play in the tournament, however, people are encouraged to buy spectator tickets.

For $50 your ticket includes:

Entrance to the Cuidando Los Niños Swing For the Stars Event

Dinner and Desert

One Drink Ticket w/proof of ID

A chance to participate in raffles and challenges

A live patio concert courtesy of Bourbon N Boots

For more information, visit https://clnabq.org/swing-for-the-stars/.