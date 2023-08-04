ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cuidando Los Niños is a local non-profit that is raising awareness for child homelessness in the community. Their services include providing supportive housing, family case management, workforce development, early childhood education, and more.

On Saturday, August 5, local talent will be taking the stage to help raise funds for Cuidando Los Niños’ work. The 5th Annual Burque Niños Block Party, featuring a handful of musical groups, will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at FUSION (708 First Street) in northwest Albuquerque.

The event is open to all ages, and tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets purchased for the event will go directly toward supporting the programs and services put on by the non-profit; tickets can be purchased at this link.

Music Lineup

Cuidando Los Niños will also be taking donations online for those unable to attend the event who still want to donate. To learn more about the non-profit and the work they do in the community, click here.