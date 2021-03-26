Cuidando Los Ninos extends services to school-age children during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back in January, Cuidando Los Ninos took a careful look at the needs of children experiencing homelessness. Under normal circumstances, Cuidando services children six weeks to 6 years old because they will be in school after that. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these children have been learning from home and may have been struggling. Executive Director Jeff Hoehn discussed how Cuidando Los Ninos addressed that challenge head-on.

The mission of Cuidando Los Ninos is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families in New Mexico. By providing the highest early childhood education, proven parent support programs and housing, Cuidando Los Niños is moving families off the street and into stability.