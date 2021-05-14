Cuidando Los Niños celebrates expansion of transportation program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local nonprofit is making sure homeless children of New Mexico are getting a ride to vital services. Cuidando Los Niños is a nonprofit that serves homeless children and families.

They’re now expanding their transportation services. CLN hosted a ribbon-cutting for their newest van on Friday.

The organization also plans to get another to help make sure children can get to school. “The need in Albuquerque is growing. There’s more homeless children and families than ever before and so we were here today to celebrate our new van which is going to enable us pick up more children every day and help more families,” said Executive Director of CLN Jeff Hoehn.

French’s Funerals and Cremations helped to pay for the new bus.