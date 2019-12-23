‘Cuidando Los Ninos’ aims to break the cycle of homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing 5-star early childhood education to children experiencing homelessness is the mission of Cuidando Los Ninos. The group works to ensure that children are on track developmentally, parents are employed and able to provide housing for their family.

Executive Director Jeffry Hoehn says that they work with both the kids and parents to help build a strong family.

Cuidando Los Ninos is about to expand. They will be adding another classroom space to the mix soon. By adding this space, Hoehn says they will be able to help more families, which will also help break the cycle of homelessness.

Cuidando Los Ninos needs the community’s help. In order to help families in need, they’re asking the public to donate money to the organization. Hoehn says if people are interested in donating, visit clnkids.org.