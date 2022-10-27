ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cuidando Los Ninos helps to provide high-quality early childhood education and therapeutic services to homeless children in New Mexico. Family and child homelessness in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and across the nation is a rising crisis.

Losing access to housing stability can happen to anyone, regardless of zip code, neighborhood, occupation, income, or household size.

1 in 30 American children experiences homelessness annually, 51 % are under the age of five, and more than 2.5 million children are homeless each year in America. Per a survey done in Albuquerque, 51% ‘don’t know where to go for help if they become homeless.’ 24% of families with children in Bernalillo County are living in poverty. “CLN mission is to end child homeless and every single person in the community has the ability to be the solution and help because we are a community,” said Cami Mallory, Advocacy coordinator, Cuidando Los Niños.

The goal of CLN is to make sure children and their families never become homeless again and they do this by developing the skills needed to get families back on their feet. This is achieved through the quality childhood education, job training, life-skills training, as well as other educational resources that guide them toward self-sufficiency. For more information or ways, you can help visit clnabq.org.



