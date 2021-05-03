Cuba police officer accused in fatal DWI crash makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A District Court Judge will be deciding if an off-duty police officer charged in a deadly drunk driving crash will be held behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Cuba Police Officer Brandon Barber was behind the wheel of a Ford pickup when he hit a GMC SUV.

Police say Barber was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25. Two passengers in the GMC SUV died on the scene, the other driver was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Barber made his first appearance Monday on charges that include vehicular homicide.