‘Cruzin Into the School Year’ event preps students for new year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many Albuquerque Public Schools start back up Monday so the city wanted to help students off the new year on the right foot.

The city hosted its second annual ‘Cruzin Into the School Year’ event at Alamosa Community Center on Sunday. Not only could families enjoy a car show, games, and snacks, students could also receive backpacks, school supplies, and even a free haircut.

Organizers hope it takes the stress away from families.

“It’s more so a safe haven for the kids, you know, what I mean? Just making sure they get the things they need,” said Ziarra Kirksy with Alamosa Community Center.

A number of local businesses teamed up to help with the event.