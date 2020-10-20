CROWN Act aims to end natural hair discrimination in workplace, schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico CROWN (Creating a Respectful World for Natural Hair) Coalition strives to create a respectful world for natural hair. This is why the coalition is working to get the CROWN Act passed at the next legislative session.

New Mexico CROWN Coalition Equity Consultant Devont’e Watson explains the significance behind the CROWN Act which was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools.

According to a 2019 Dove CROWN Research Study, Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair. Sponsors for the New Mexico legislation include Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, and Senator Linda Lopez.

The bill is expected to be introduced at the 2021 legislative session and has already been presented at the Courts, Corrections and Justice Interim Committee in September. The legislation will also be presented to the Legislative Education Study Committee in November.

Related Coverage: