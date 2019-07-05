Crowds head to Balloon Fiesta Park for Freedom 4th Celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest fireworks show in the state is just hours away and hundreds of people have already made their way to Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate.

Along with food people enjoying the music relaxing in the grass, there really is something for everyone. There is a microbrew garden for adults and jumpers, rock climbing and face painting for the kids.

“It has a lot to do with family. Everybody lives out here, so I love the fact that we can come here and get together and bring the kids together. They’ve got freebies stuff for the kids to do and like I said, just quality time with the family,” says Tarsicia Chee.

Headliner Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is set to take the stage at 7:45 p.m. and once the concert wraps up, fireworks are set to start at 9:15 p.m. There are plenty of ways to get of to the park. If you drive, parking is $10 per vehicle. Park and ride service will also be available from Cottonwood and Coronado Mall.