ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Harvest Wine Festival in Albuquerque is underway this Labor Day weekend.

The event started on Friday and will end on Monday at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Those who purchase tickets will receive a free wine glass and samples from 20 different wineries across the state. There will also be live music, artisan markets, food trucks, lawn games and activities. “Everyone is just here having a good time kind of celebrating the end of summer,” said Aizlinn Gutierrez, event coordinator for Gruet Winery.

The event also helps fund New Mexico-based wine educational programs at New Mexico State University and Central New Mexico Community College to support future winemakers. “It’s a great festivity that we’re lucky to have in New Mexico,” said Andrea Garcia.

The event starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. For more information visit nmwine.com. Purchase tickets here.