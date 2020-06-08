Crossroads for Women strives to empower women emerging from incarceration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crossroads for Women works to help those who were once inmates achieve safe, healthy, and fulfilling lives once they’re back out in the real world. The executive director of Crossroads for Women, Cory Lee discusses the work they do and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their agency.

An Albuquerque-based nonprofit organization, Crossroads for Women provides housing as well as therapeutic services to women who are emerging from incarceration. Lee explains that these women face challenges daily in addition to new obstacles resulting from COVID-19.

“Every day our women are trying to build a strong foundation and that means identifying employment, stable mental health, that means working on their recoveries, that means building and rebuilding family support systems and then in light of COVID, just like many of us dealing with a world where there aren’t that many jobs right now, dealing with a world where there’s a lot of stipulations in place around movement and for the women we serve, that’s hard just like all of us,” said Lee.

Clients of Crossroads for Women are now facing challenges such as meeting basic needs such as transportation, access to food, and access to other services while many that are face-to-face are limited due to COVID-19. Additionally, finding housing for women entering Crossroads’ programming is difficult as propery managers haven’t been showing apartments and many of the organization’s clients have backgrounds that are troubling to potential landlords.

Crossroads for Women has been focused on increaing their intakes into their program so that women have housing and the ability to safely quarantine or self-isolate. The nonprofit has also put together over 90 food boxes for families that includes perishable and non-perishable food items that will feed a family for a week.

As boredom often triggers mental health destabilization and substance abuse relapse, Crossroads has put together self-car and boredom kits to support the women and their mental health. They are also providing as much outreach as possible to landlords and their clients to minimize issues and to address any challenges that occur.

If you’d like to get involved, you can make monetary donations to Crossroads online or you can support their clients by volunteering with the nonprofit. For additional information, visit Crossroads for Women’s website and Facebook page.