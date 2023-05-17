ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crossroads for Women is a local nonprofit that provides comprehensive, integrated services to empower women emerging from incarceration to achieve safe, healthy and fulfilling lives. This weekend they will be hosting the Albuquerque Women’s Market.

The Women’s Market will be held at Crossroads Village on Saturday, May 20, located at 239 Elm St NE, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is sponsored by UNM Health Sciences’ Community Health Worker Initiatives.

The event will focus on four objectives:

Creating a space for Crossroads clients to sell items to the public

Inviting artists in the community to participate in the event alongside our clients

Raising awareness for Crossroads

Raise money that will directly benefit the women served by the organization

There will be 30 local vendors, including members of their own Crossroads for Women community. There will be plenty of art, face painting, professional hair braiding, food trucks, and more. To learn more, visit https://crossroadsabq.org/.