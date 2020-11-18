Crossroads for Women holds variety of upcoming fundraisers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crossroads for Women works to help empower ladies who are leaving a life of incarceration to achieve safe, healthy, and fulfilling lives in the community for themselves and their children. In order to do this, they have to have the right amount of funds.

Crossroads for Women Community Engagement Coordinator Dalilah Naranjo discusses all of the fundraisers the nonprofit organization is taking part in.

Holiday Adopt-A-Family Wish List

The community can offer support to the women and children of Crossroads through the organization’s Holiday Adopt-A-Family Amazon Wish List.

The list was created with direct input from clients and their children. You can browse the list and purchase as many gifts as your budget allows by Dec. 4.

Kendra Scott Fundraiser

If you shop online from Kendra Scott Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 20% of your purchase will be donated to Crossroads for Women. Just enter the special promo code GIVEBACK-055Z at checkout.

#Giving Tuesday Online Auction

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 you can participate in Crossroads’ first online auction on Facebook. Items up for bid will include a Kendra Scott jewelry set, Made to Lather gift basket, Coach purses, and a gift certificate to Los Poblanos.

For more information, visit crossroadsabq.org or Crossroads for Women’s Facebook page.

Latest Community News: