ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food is being collected for community members in need. The City of Albuquerque’s Crossing Guard Division is kicking off its first annual canned-food drive Monday.
The canned food drive runs from December 5 through the 9.
Story continues below:
- KRQE Investigates: Couple charged with abusing child allowed unsupervised, overnight visits
- Albuquerque: Narrow downtown intersection frustrates Albuquerque drivers
- Crime: Law license temporarily taken away from former APD officer
- Community: Old Town tree lighting to take place Friday evening
At 74 public elementary schools, city crossing guards will accept a variety of canned foods.
All items will be donated to the Roadrunner Food Bank and will help New Mexicans in need ahead of the holidays.