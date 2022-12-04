ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food is being collected for community members in need. The City of Albuquerque’s Crossing Guard Division is kicking off its first annual canned-food drive Monday.

The canned food drive runs from December 5 through the 9.

At 74 public elementary schools, city crossing guards will accept a variety of canned foods.

All items will be donated to the Roadrunner Food Bank and will help New Mexicans in need ahead of the holidays.