Crossing guard suffers broken leg after being struck by car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A school crossing guard has been hospitalized after being hit by a driver who police suspect was impaired. The incident happened on Tuesday, June 8 just before 7 a.m. near the Mission Achievement and Success Charter School near Yale and Ross.

Police tell KRQE News 13 that the crossing guard suffered a broken leg. KRQE News 13 camera crews at the scene saw police conduct a DWI test on the female driver.

She was taken away in handcuffs. Authorities say it appears that she may have been impaired and they are investigating further to see if she was or was not.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.