ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cross My Paws Animal Rescue stresses the need to have all dogs neutered and spayed in New Mexico. The rescue provides resources and education to ensure animals find compassionate homes and lead healthy, happy lives.

“Our goal this year is to get a mobile spay and neuter unit and start parking it in some of the more indigenous areas like Rosewell, Cuba,” said Lani Nash from Cross My Paws Animal Rescue. “Places like that where we can just spay and neuter to no cost or low cost whatever we have to do to mitigate this problem.”

There are many ways people can help keep animals out of the shelter. First, they can get their pets spayed or neutered. Second, they can adopt. Third, they can donate or foster an animal.

For more information visit crossmypaws.org or on Facebook.



