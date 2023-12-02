ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attention tequila lovers: a well-known actor from the show Criminal Minds was in Albuquerque on Saturday to sell his famous tequila.

Actor Joe Mantegna said the recipe for Senior Rio Tequila has been in the family for three generations.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event are going towards a good cause.

“It’s a company that I’m attached to for a lot of reasons, and the big reason is because, on the charitable aspect of it, we give a dollar from every bottle we sell to special needs children charities because Debby has a couple of grandchildren with special needs, and I have an older daughter with special needs,” said actor Joe Mantegna.

He will be in Santa Fe Sunday from 12 p.m. until 2 at their Total Wine location.