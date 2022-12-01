ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a warrant out for a man accused of trying to stab healthcare workers at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital. Security said they were forced to release him from custody when an officer didn’t show up in time.

The incident happened last week. Security said they were escorting Larry Moya out of the hospital after his release, and he began to threaten to shoot the security officers, then threatened to stab them, and reached for a knife in his pants.

Security tackled Moya and detained him in handcuffs. According to a criminal complaint, the time delay between the incident and an officer being dispatched, 5.5 hours, meant they had to release the offender due to their policy.

Presbyterian said in a statement safety is a top priority but, “Depending on the circumstances, including the need for security to respond to other incidents on campus, an individual may be released before local law enforcement is available to respond.”

KRQE reached out to Albuquerque police to find out why it took an officer so long to get out there.

A spokesperson said there were 14 calls ahead of it in the Northeast Area Command and dispatch had been advised the offender didn’t harm anyone and had been detained and disarmed.

Moya has a long criminal history including arrests for assault, battery, inflicting great bodily harm, false imprisonment, and even kidnapping with intent to cause death or sexual assault.