Crime Stoppers works to solve crime in the community

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers works to solve crime through the use of anonymous tips submitted by the public. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Albuquerque Police Department Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez highlights recent crimes and how the public can help solve them.

On October 30, 2019, and November 4, 2019, a man walked into a Home Depot and selected merchandise. During both instances, the man pulled a knife out and threatened store associates.

The male was seen leaving the scene in a silver, gray, and black Nissan Pathfinder. The other two males pictured have been seen with the suspect.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in three Blake’s Lotaburger robberies that took place on August 22, 30, and on September 10. An attempted robbery also took place on September 15.

Investigators believe it’s the same suspect in all four incidents.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit tips online or through the P3Tips website.