Crime Stoppers searches for tips in 2 separate robberies

Across the state police are keeping the streets safe and free from crime. You too can do your part to keep criminals off the street by providing credible tips to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers liaison Sonya Marquez highlights two separate cases in which police are looking to the public for tips.

Sept. 21, 2019

Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing the Albertson’s store located at 6200 Coors Blvd NW. Police say a male walked up to a cashier register and demanded money.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 40 and was wearing a white hat, white shirt, black shorts, and red shoes. The suspect is believed to be involved in multiple robberies.





Sept. 1, 2019

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two individuals accused of a robbery that took place on September 1, 2019, at the Valero located at Old Coors Dr. SW. Authorities say the male and female suspects were armed with a firearm and were seen leaving in a blue sedan.

The male was wearing a white shirt, a black Raiders baseball cap, sunglasses and had on olive green pants with stripes on the side. The male appears to have short black hair.

The female has dyed red hair and was wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, a blue jacket, and sunglasses.







Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. Tips that lead to arrests are eligible for a reward.