Crime Stoppers looks for tips in Christmas Day homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Police work around the clock to keep New Mexico communities safe and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers works to help authorities get criminals off of the streets. The public can help law enforcement solve crime in the community by submitting tips anonymously.

Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez visits the set to highlight several unsolved crimes in the metro area. Two homicides took place on Christmas Day in 2019

Homicide of Paloma Sanchez

Paloma Sanchez

On December 25, 2019, 19-year-old Paloma Sanchez was shot and killed while walking near the area of Madeira and Kathryn SE in Albuquerque. A white SUV was seen leaving the area after shots were fired.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Paloma Sanchez is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s non-emergency line at 505-242-COPS. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Homicide of Christian Frescas

Christian Frescas

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 39-year-old Christian Frescas was shot and killed in the area of Lomas Blvd and Louisiana Blvd NE.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Christian Frescas is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s non-emergency line at 505-242-COPS. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Fraud Investigation

A local financial institution contacted the Albuquerque Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit after several account holders noticed fraudulent charges on their bank accounts. The charges stemmed from a Smith’s grocery store where police were able to identify a heavy-set male suspect with a thick beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s non-emergency line at 505-242-COPS. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.