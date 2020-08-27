Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help identifying man who stole fencing

Courtesy of APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen stealing metal fencing from a local business last month.

Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2020, a man was seen stealing metal fencing from a business in the area of Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Crime stoppers say the fencing was worth approximately $2,500 and has since been recovered.

Crime Stoppers says if you know who the man is or have any information, call Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

