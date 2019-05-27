Crime-fighting State Police officer now fighting for her life Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - She's dedicated most of her life to service with eight years in the military and the last 18 as a New Mexico State Police Officer. Now, she needs a little help of her own.

Bobbie Jean Terrasaz, a mom to a two-year-old, has dedicated her life to fighting crime and raising her son.

But recently she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, a vicious form of breast cancer.

Terrasaz already received her first chemo treatment and she's got a long road ahead including four more rounds of chemo and a double mastectomy.

She's not afraid, with her fighting spirit and her family and fellow officers by her side, she's ready to win the battle.

Bobbie's family is working on a number of fundraisers including a GoFundMe page.