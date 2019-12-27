Cricket Wireless employees surprise boy with gifts

Closings & Delays
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- A Rio Rancho grandmother is thanking two Cricket Wireless employees for giving her grandson a very special Christmas gift.

Nine-year-old Gage lost his mother Tabitha Macdiarmid last month in a hit and run crash. Macdiarmid and her boyfriend were walking along MacMahon when she was hit by a Chevy Silverado.

Gage now lives with his grandmother who recently took him to Cricket Wireless to get a new phone. When the employees, Manuel and Madeline heard his story, they decided they wanted to give him a special gift.

On Thursday, they surprised him with a new jacket, a new pair of shoes, a Nerf gun and Legos.

“It’s just kind-hearted people. Not because of that, because humanity is like awesome. Just the caring of people, there’s too much negativity and too much crime and stuff but for him it was awesome,” said grandmother Debbie Macdiarmid.

Gage’s grandmother says one of Manuel’s friends also pitched in to buy one of the gifts.

