ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water Authority crews are working to repair a water main break near Tramway and Indian School.

Currently, police have Tramway near Indian School closed. Officials say the break has forced water service to be shut off in part of the northeast heights.

Officials also want residents in the area to know they have crews working to repair the water main break, but there is no word on how long that could take. The cause of the break is not yet known.