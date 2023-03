ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue is fighting a structure fire on the 1000 block of Cerro Vista Rd. SW, near the Rio Grande River just north of Bridge Blvd. Officials say the fire is still in progress and crews are working to extinguish.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid the area between the river and Sunset Rd SW, just north of Bridge Blvd. It is unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.