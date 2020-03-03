Crews work to clean up trash-filled arroyos

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews spent the Monday cleaning an Albuquerque arroyo riddled with trash. The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority says dumping in arroyos has been an issue for years.

Monday, a three-person crew headed out to the channel near Menaul and University to try and tackle the problem. “It will take them a good part of two to three days to clean up this area with all the different material that’s wrapped around the metal and other pieces that are out there,” said Nolan Bennet, a field engineer for AMAFCA.

Officials point to an increase in the homeless population. They also say the contractor that was supposed to maintain the area and put in new concrete for the channel filed for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞