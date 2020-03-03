Crews work to clean up trash-filled arroyos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews spent the Monday cleaning an Albuquerque arroyo riddled with trash. The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority says dumping in arroyos has been an issue for years.

Monday, a three-person crew headed out to the channel near Menaul and University to try and tackle the problem. “It will take them a good part of two to three days to clean up this area with all the different material that’s wrapped around the metal and other pieces that are out there,” said Nolan Bennet, a field engineer for AMAFCA.

Officials point to an increase in the homeless population. They also say the contractor that was supposed to maintain the area and put in new concrete for the channel filed for bankruptcy.