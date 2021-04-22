Crews to rehab pedestrian bridges along Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four pedestrian bridges that cross a major north-to-south corridor in Albuquerque will soon be getting much-needed upgrades. Some are deteriorating and the New Mexico Department of Transportation says the rehab work off Tramway will help make the area safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Three of the bridges have timber decking on them. The timber decking has splits and checks, minor decay, advanced weathering, and has become uneven due to years of wear and tear,” WSP Senior Bridge and Structures Manager Ray Trujillo said during a virtual presentation.

Construction is expected to start this winter. The three bridges along Tramway, near Comanche, Indian School, and Copper will be getting new fiber-reinforced polymer decks, ADA-approved handrails, and will have the fencing tightened in areas where it’s sagging or damaged.

The result should look similar to the work that’s already been done to the bridge south of Candelaria after a fire destroyed part of the structure back in 2013. Crews will still need to do some minor preservation work there, like repairing minor cracks in the concrete and fence fixes.

NMDOT said while this work is being done, traffic on Tramway will be reduced to one lane in each direction. “Basically they’ll get up there, tear up the old stuff, replace it with the new one and do repairs to the bridges as needed,” NMDOT Spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos explained. Officials expect construction to last about six months but it could be fast-tracked to four months if they’re able to work on two bridges at a time.

NMDOT wants the public’s input about the work planned for these bridges. People can weigh in and check out the project details online until April 30. Right now, the work is estimated to cost $1.3 million but that’s expected to go up once the design is finished this summer.