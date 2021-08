[1] CABQ workers receive bonuses from pandemic funds for ‘essential employees’ - As employers try to fill positions during the labor shortage, the City of Albuquerque is offering incentive bonuses for new employees. The city is looking to fill over a hundred job openings city-wide to include bus drives, EMTs, security, mechanics and first responders. The bonuses start at $750 minimum.

[2] Records show high amount of APD emergency calls are at motels, hotels - The City of Albuquerque is on the verge of breaking the homicide record after two were added to the tally. Tuesday morning, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to Motel 6 on I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Albuquerque Fire Rescue alone responded to 406 calls to certain Albuquerque hotels and motels. Calls to police are much higher. Many of the calls are for disturbances, welfare checks and suspicious people. There are also many calls for violent crimes.