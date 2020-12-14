Crews respond to mobile home fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is working to get a mobile home fire under control in southwest Albuquerque Monday afternoon. AFR says the fire is located on Rim Court near Sunset Gardens Road and Rim Drive. AFR says crews are working to make entry into the mobile home.

No other information was provided at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

