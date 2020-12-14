Crews respond to mobile home fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A lot of Albuquerque residents are going all out to decorate their homes for the holidays this year. For most, it's a way to bring joy to others during the pandemic with events like River of Lights and the Twinkle Light Parade canceled. Now, a Facebook group is making it easy for you to find out where the best decorations are.

"For a number of years, I had been wanting something that would show us all these great displays throughout the city," said Melissa Rex, one of the group's admins and creators. "All we wanted to do is spread some more cheer and it just warms our hearts to be able to do that for other people."